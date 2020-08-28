Dermaflash Is a Skincare Game-Changer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've been on a quest to perfect our skincare routine, which has led us to overhauling our beauty fridge in a quest to find new favorites, and figure out how they fit in with some of our old staples. But nothing prepared us for the day that we caught a glimpse of our cheek in the sunshine, leading us to think, "Are we growing a beard?!"

The short answer is no, but it still begged a longer conversation. Peach fuzz can be a sneaky little devil, as can dead skin cells, no matter how many AHA/BHA solutions you slather on your face. So we decided it was time to face facts: it was time to invest in a dermaplaning tool. So we went on the hunt and settled on the Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Exfoliation Device, partially because it's hard to ignore that "Allure Best of Beauty" seal, and partially because we loved its hot pink hue.

Oh, and then there's the fact that it's a pretty kick-butt beauty gadget.

Dermaflash is the brainchild of Dara Levy, who realized the benefits of dermaplaning on her own skin before offering it as a foundation treatment at her Chicago-area Med Spa. After realizing how much her clientele loved it, she also realized that not everyone had access to a spa that could offer dermaplaning... not to mention, the cost of treatment was cost prohibitive for most. So she set out to create an at-home solution, and in 2016, Dermaflash was born.