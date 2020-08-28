Labor Day 2020 Sales You Can Shop Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Labor Day long weekend is almost here, and you know what that means: it's officially end-of-summer sale season!
Even though the weekend itself is still a week away, some brands have started offering their Labor Day sales a little early. You can save on must-have fashions and accessories, beauty buys that need a place on your vanity, home decor that'll spruce up your space, and more!
So if you're ready to get in on the sale action, check out the Labor Day sales you can shop now!
Alpha Industries: Take an additional 30% to 70% off sale items (until 9/8)!
Calzedonia: Stock up on seasonal swimwear with $35 bikini sets!
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% off sitewide and get free shipping on all orders (until 9/9)!
Duer: Shop the aptly-named WTF2020 SALE, with up to 50% OFF products across both men's and women's collections (until 9/7)!
Intimissimi: Shop the sale section for up to 70% off undies, bras and more, and get sale bras at four for $50!
Kenny Flowers: Enjoy 15% off all orders with code LEI or 25% off any purchase of four items or more with code MAHALO during the "Lei'bor" Day Sale (until 9/7)!
Lo & Sons: Take 40% off all items with an additional 10% off with code SUMMERTIME (until 9/7)!
L*Space: Take up to 60% off select summer staple styles (until 9/8)!
The North Face: Shop the Labor Day Sale to save 30% on select styles (until 9/7)!
Rebecca Minkoff: Shop the Labor Day Sale and save up to 75% off all sale items!
Algenist: Spend $95 or more and get 20% off, or spend $185 or more and get 30% off (until 9/10)!
African Pride: Save 25% off haircare products including shampoo, conditioner, curl mousse, relaxer and more at Sally Beauty (until 9/30)!
Chi Haircare: Take 25% off sitewide with code BTS25 (until 9/7)!
SkinStore: Save up to 70% off brands like NuFace, Sunday Riley and more, plus get a free 12-piece beauty bag with your purchase of $150 or more!
Visha Skincare: Enjoy 20% off sitewide on dermatologist-founded skincare products (until 9/7)!
Bear Mattress: Take 20% off sitewide using code LD20 and get two free Cloud Pillows with every mattress or bundle purchase (until 9/8)!
Casper: Take 10% off your entire order (until 9/3)!
Mattress Firm: Get a king-sized mattress for the price of a queen or a queen-sized mattress for the price of a twin, plus a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase of just $699 or more! And: shop hot buys with up to 50% off select mattresses from top-rated brands (until 9/7)!
Raymour & Flanigan: Get 15% off purchases under $2,500 or 20% off purchases over $2,500, and take advantage of a price-match guarantee for all mattress brands including Casper, Purple, Tempur-Pedic and more! Plus, get a free adjustable mattress base ($399 value!) with regularly-priced mattress purchases of $995 or more!
Saatva: Take $200 off purchases of $1000 or more (until 9/7)!
Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 off select mattress sets (until 9/12)!
