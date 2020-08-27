BREAKING

Katy Perry Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Orlando Bloom
Chrissy TeigenKatherine & Chris' babyMorgan StewartRoyalsPhotosVideos

Sandra Mansour's Romantic Fashion Collection Has Landed at H&M

Shop the Lebanese designer's affordable looks.

By Carolin Lehmann 27 Aug, 2020 7:28 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop Designer Collaborations
E-comm: Sandra Mansour x H&ME! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lebanese designer Sandra Mansour's affordable fashion collection has landed at H&M. It's a line inspired by female artists and the beauty of nature. Her unique pieces also support the Red Cross in Lebanon, to which H&M will donate $100,000.

Shop the highlights from her line full of earthy hues and romantic fabrics below. From statement pieces to casual basics, there's something for everyone here.

read
Get in the Autumn Spirit With Madewell's New Fall Arrivals

Tulle-skirt Lace Dress

Make a statement in this dress with jacquard-patterned tulle. There's a lot going on here, from the trumpet sleeves to the covered buttons.

$70
H&M

Long Tulle Dress

This taupe tulle dress has all the ruffles. It has a V-neckline and trumpet sleeves too.

$80
H&M

Trending Stories

1

Miranda Kerr Reacts to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Baby

2
Exclusive

Inside Amanda Kloots’ Search For Positivity After Nick Cordero’s Death

3
Breaking

Katy Perry Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Orlando Bloom

Bow-detail Wrap Dress

This taffeta wrap dress has a slight sheen and ruffles aplenty. You can tie its removable belt in a bow.

$60
H&M

Printed T-shirt

This relaxed-fit cotton T has a big sunflower design on the back. You can't go wrong with this basic.

$18
H&M

Six-Pack Rings

Layer rings effortlessly with this gold-colored set.

$18
H&M

Up next, the autumn boots and booties we're falling for. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Miranda Kerr Reacts to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Baby

2
Exclusive

Inside Amanda Kloots’ Search For Positivity After Nick Cordero’s Death

3
Breaking

Katy Perry Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Orlando Bloom

4

Relive the Risky Fashion Moments That Defined the MTV VMAs

5

Sandra Mansour's Romantic Fashion Collection Has Landed at H&M