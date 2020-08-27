Hailey Bieber Reveals the Beauty Trick That's Been a "Game-Changer" in Quarantine

The beauty and the Biebs!

Hailey Bieber is no stranger to beauty and fashion. While everyone else was hunkering down and staying inside, Hailey was also working on perfecting her beauty regimen. The supermodel opened up to Allure magazine about the tips and tricks she used to make sure she was staying in and staying on-top of her skincare routine.

"The one thing that I started doing in quarantine that really changed my skin a couple of months ago was double cleansing," she revealed. "Double cleansing has really been a big game-changer for me."

Hailey also shared a fun little tidbit about her lash routine, and why she needs to comb them almost every day.

"I sleep funny on my lashes sometimes, so they weirdly go in all different directions," she explained. "I need to comb them out before I put mascara on. When it comes to that, I try to use the brush of [BareMinerals Strength & Length] to comb them. You can really get in there with the paddle brush."