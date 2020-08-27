RHONY Ladies Go in on Ramona Singer's Coronavirus Pandemic Behavior in Reunion Promo

A socially distanced drama fest.
The trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 reunion is here! Dorinda Medley, Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer were the first of any Bravo franchise to reunite in-person with host Andy Cohen since the coronavirus pandemic, but right from the start, the group wasn't able to avoid the topic.
More specifically, the ladies—namely, Leah and Dorinda—wanted to hold Ramona accountable for what they deemed questionable behavior.
"People are dying!" Leah tells her. "You don't have to follow the rules, but everybody else has to follow the rules."
"People don't wear masks outside," Ramona fires back. "I followed the rules in Florida and I was allowed to come back, bitch."
The RHONY newcomer is visibly shocked, but it's not long before Dorinda—who just announced her departure from the series on Aug. 26—jumps in, telling Ramona, "We are responsible for a message to the world!"
The two have clashed on more than one occasion this season, and based on the rest of the trailer, Dorinda has no interest in salvaging their friendship.
"Go with your loser friends, they're a PSA statement for a bad facelift, like yours," Dorinda yells at one point, going on to add that Ramona "is out every single night drinking."
Ramona, who's voiced her own concerns about Dorinda's drinking before, responds, "I drink water! Why do you think I'm thin?"
"You're not that thin," Dorinda casually adds.
While it sounds like something Ramona would say to Leah and not Dorinda, she does reply to the dig by calling her "disgusting" and telling her to "go to church."
The drama with Leah comes at a different point, with Ramona once again condemning her for how she behaved at her birthday party.
"Why did 10 people say they saw her body parts?" Ramona yells.
Leah's answer? "Because your friends are freaking blind!"
On a lighter note, Luann is still thrilled with her cabaret career—though she can be seen getting emotional at one point in the preview—and Sonja appears to be the same old Sonja when she uses the on-set hand sanitzer to give her legs some shine.
There's also a very serene Tinsley rejoining the ladies, eager to give an update on her relationship with fiancé Scott and life in Chicago.
Watch the complete RHONYC teaser in the above clip to see all of the drama to come!
The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 reunion kicks off Thursday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m., only on Bravo.
Then, following the three-part reunion, don't miss a "Secrets Revealed" special on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m, which will feature never-before-seen footage!
Catch up on all past seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City on Peacock Premium starting September 20.
(E!, Peacock and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)