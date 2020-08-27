The Terry Cloth Romper That Sold Out in 5 Minutes Is Back!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you missed out on last week's launch of the Rose Romper, we have good news: Frankies Bikinis brought it back, and it's better than ever in a brand new colorway!

As part of the new Love In Venice collection, the Rose Romper is now available in a sassy striped version (you may have seen Sofia Richie wearing it on Instagram recently)! The Rose Romper was so popular, it sold out in under five minutes... and while the nude shade is coming back in six weeks, we think this bold and colorful take is a great way to enjoy the rest of summer!

But that's not all that Frankies Bikinis has to offer with this collection. Love In Venice features six never-before-seen prints, three new silhouettes, and some best-selling styles including the Cash One Piece, which previously sold out within 24 hours (are you sensing a trend?)! There's also cute and cozy sweatpants, and the beloved Coco Set, as worn by Hailey Bieber.

The Frankies Bikinis Love in Venice collection is available now, ranging in price from $70 to $135. Shop it now while you can, and get your very own Rose Romper before it disappears again!