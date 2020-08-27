Watch Jason Derulo Surprise an Inspiring Nurse With a New Car for Her Family

As if the world needed another reason to fall in love with Jason Derulo!

The musician guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 26 and surprised a deserving family with a brand new mini-van. Trust us, you'll need to break the tissues out for this one. Continuing with their series "Health Care Hero," where they honor a person in the medical field, Jason introduced Nurse Florence Njoroge and her 15-year-old son Jason Njoroge.

Florence's son wrote a sweet letter to the show praising his mom for her work not only in the medical field, but also the work she does at home to raise three children and take care of her husband who has ALS.

After reading the letter her son wrote to nominate her for the show, Florence explained how much of a help her kids have been while she's been working full-time and balancing a household. Jason then revealed that he had a surprise for her.