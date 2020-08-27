Why Kate Hudson Thinks Her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Character Is "Miserable" Today

Frost yourselves! Kate Hudson has revealed the fate of her and Matthew McConaughey's beloved characters from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

It's hard to believe it's been 17 years since the romantic comedy, which follows the love story of advice columnist Andie Anderson (Hudson) and advertising executive Ben Berry (McConaughey), made its debut in theaters. As fans of the film may know, the main characters reunite at the end of the movie despite Anderson's plan to leave New York City. However, though their relationship survived a bet and a magazine column, does Hudson think their love fern would survive in present day quarantine?

"I mean, I hope so! I've always thought about what Matthew and I's characters would be now, if we were still together," the actress recently told Elle. "It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!"