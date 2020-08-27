Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski Spark Romance Rumors: 5 Things to Know About the Model

What's going on with Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski? That's the question on many fans' minds.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the two were spotted at the airport earlier this week. An eyewitness told the outlet Pitt and Poturalski traveled separately to Paris, France on Wednesday—with Poturalski reportedly touching down at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport first and then waiting for Pitt's plane to arrive. The eyewitness told ET the duo was then seen boarding a private plane headed for the South of France.

E! News has reached out to Pitt's rep for comment on a relationship status.

This wasn't the first time the two had been spotted together. Pitt and Poturalski were also photographed attending a Kanye West concert together in Los Angeles back in November 2019.

Pitt has often found himself at the center of romance rumors. If fact, Pitt has suggested he's read a few of these relationship reports over the years.

"People always say they don't read about themselves. I never believe it," the actor told The New York Times in 2019. "I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't seek it out. I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true."

So, what do fans need to know about Poturalski? While she lives a pretty private life, there are a few fun facts to learn from her social media accounts. For a breakdown, check out the list below.