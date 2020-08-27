Miranda Kerr Reacts to the Birth of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Baby Girl

Orlando Bloom has a new baby—and Miranda Kerr has nothing but love.

The actor and his fiancée Katy Perry have welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple confirmed the baby news through UNICEF, which issued a birth announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!" UNICEF's Instagram post began. "We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy."

While newborn Daisy is the pair's first little one, Orlando is also dad to 9-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, with ex-wife Miranda. While Orlando and Miranda have forged their own lives apart in the seven years since their breakup, they continuously prove to be amicable co-parents. Such was again the case after Orlando announced the arrival of his newborn daughter on his Instagram account. Miranda subtly reacted to the news by "liking" her ex's post. She then more directly expressed her support by commenting on Katy's post, "I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her."

With Daisy's arrival, Flynn also officially has a younger sister. "He's got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister so...he's excited, too," Orlando previously told Jimmy Fallon. "It's exciting times." Miranda is also mom to sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 10 months, with husband Evan Spiegel.