Heart of A Beat: Julia Michaels and JP Saxe Talk Making a Hit Song and Falling in Love

What happens when two musical forces come together to create? Pure magic, usually. But while we all get to enjoy the end result on repeat, we rarely hear about the steps the artists took to get there. In E! News' new series Heart of A Beat, the stars pull back the curtain on the collaborative process behind their hit songs.

Who knew a song about the world ending could help find love?

That's what happened for singer-songwriters JP Saxe and Julia Michaels when they worked on the hit song "If the World Was Ending." Written the day they met, the song's studio session sparked a connection that would quickly grow romantic.

Inspired by an earthquake that had struck Los Angeles weeks prior, JP revealed in a statement that, when they were in the studio, they "were talking about the reasons people have to not talk to the people they really want to talk to…but know they shouldn't talk to, and how many of those reasons would hold up in the apocalypse."

In a statement of her own, Julia added that their song "is about that special person in your life that for whatever reason you just can't seem to make it work with. If the world is ending, and there was nothing left to hold you back, would you make your way back to them for one last night?"