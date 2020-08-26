Brad Pitt Steps Out With German Model Nicole Poturalski While in France

Brad Pitt flew across the pond and was greeted by a special someone.

The Oscar-winning actor is sparking romance rumors with German model Nicole Poturalski after they were spotted in France together. According to ET Online, who obtained the exclusive photos, the duo could be seen boarding a private jet.

The publication reported through an eyewitness account that the two arrived at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport separately on Wednesday, Aug. 26. From there, they both headed to the Paris–Le Bourget Airport and set off to another destination.

"They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight. They took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France," the eyewitness observed, per ET. "They were very low-key and entered the plane quickly."

For their afternoon getaway, the pair dressed casually. The 56-year-old actor donned a green cardigan, a white shirt underneath and matching pants. He styled his ensemble with white sneakers and a paperboy hat.