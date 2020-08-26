Chrissy TeigenKatherine & Chris' babyMorgan StewartRoyalsPhotosVideos

Meet Matteo! Relive Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Journey in Honor of Her Baby Boy's First Photo

Related: Nikki Bella Gives Birth to Her First Child

We've finally gotten our first glimpse of Nikki Bella's baby boy!

The Total Bellas star announced on Wednesday, Aug. 26 that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev named their first child Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev along with the first photo of their 3-week-old bundle of joy on Instagram. "7/31/2020 7 lbs 3 oz 19 3/4 in," the former WWE star added in her caption this morning.

The sweet image shows Nikki holding Matteo against her chest as she kisses his forehead.

Artem shared his own equally adorable pic with Matteo on Instagram, writing, "Father and son , @thenikkibella we did good!" Artem's snapshot shows his bundle of joy flashing a giant smile as he sleeps on his dad in a whale-print onesie. Too cute!

Matteo's big reveal comes just over three weeks after Nikki gave birth on July 31, 2020, just one day before twin sister Brie Bella welcomed her and Daniel Bryan's second child, son Buddy Dessert Danielson. Buddy also made his debut alongside Matteo on the Bella Twins' joint People cover.

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

What better way to celebrate Nikki and Artem's big reveal than by looking back at her pregnancy journey and cutest baby bump pics.

From breaking the news that she was expecting back in January to her big Mexican-themed baby sex reveal party on Total Bellas, Nikki has shared pretty much every step of her pregnancy with fans. She's even stripped down for some steamy maternity photo shoots and also shared the hardest parts of pregnancy with all of us.

Relive Nikki's pregnancy below in between obsessing over how cute little Matteo is!

Stefan / BACKGRID
She's Pregnant!

Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.

Instagram
The Look of Love

"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.

Instagram
Daddy's Girls

"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.

Phamous / BACKGRID
Pregnancy PDA

How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Ladies Who Lunch

Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.

Phamous / BACKGRID
Baby Bumpin'

The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.

BACKGRID
Running Errands

Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.

Instagram
16 Weeks!

Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"

Instagram
Side View

Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.

Instagram
Bump Close-Up

"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID
Colorful Cuties

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.

Phamous / BACKGRID
Tight Squeeze

The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.

Twitter
Podcasting Pairs

Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.

Instagram
Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

Instagram
18 Weeks!

Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.

Instagram
Pregnancy Boobs

She also posed topless and revealed her pregnancy "boobs have gotten huge."

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Out & About

Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the halfway mark in her pregnancy.

Instagram
Workout Selfie

Nikki hits the gym for a barre workout.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

Nikki before celebrating an "amazing" event with sister Bella and others.

ConejoMalo / BACKGRID
Grocery Gal

The Total Bellas star stops by a Whole Foods in L.A. for some groceries.

Instagram
BBQ Babes

The lovebirds enjoy some outdoor grilling halfway through Nikki's pregnancy.

Instagram
Twinning Tie-Dye

Nikki and Artem model the new tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.

20 Weeks!

"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Nikki captioned this sweet photo. "Birdie loves saying hi to the baby in my belly (how she puts it lol) Love being in the desert, makes it a bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone."

Cancelled Plans

Nikki was set to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At least she documented what she planned to wear!

21 Weeks!

The mom-to-be posted this beautiful photo on her Instagram Story ahead of her hitting the 21-weeks mark!

Instagram
Downward Dog

Nikki doing yoga with the help of the greatest teacher ever.

Instagram
23 Weeks!

"We are definitely on cloud 9 knowing we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby," Nikki wrote on this adorable photo of her and Artem.

Instagram
24 Weeks!

"Almost 24 weeks! Love that I can still rock our @mybirdiebee joggers and pullovers comfortably! (size medium)" she wrote online. "Swipe up in IG stories or head to birdiebee.com for yours. Same with the tie dye line too! Plus we have brought back some merchandise from the past!"

Instagram
All Smiles

"This morning I woke up to so many kicks! Big kicks! Even Daddy got to feel them," Nikki posted. "Definitely think our little one grew a lot this weekend! So we are all smiles this morning!"

Instagram
Bike Date

"When Click wants to take you on a sunset bike ride (our date nights now) you show up ready to slay him lol!" Nikki shared. "At least what I thought putting on a black bodysuit! We are definitely loving our bike rides."

photos
View More Photos From Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Pics

