Daniel Silva Sentenced to One Year in Jail in Death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Daniel Silva's fate behind bars has been decided.

E! News confirms the Ink Master star, who was accused of causing the May 2020 car crash that killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie, has been sentenced to 364 days in county jail. A judge credited Silva 216 days for time already served.

Additionally, the former tattoo artist was ordered to complete five years of probation and 250 hours of community service. Silva was also given a four-year suspended prison term, a sentence that a convicted individual is not required to serve on the condition that their probationary period is completed without issue.

Attorney Mike Cavalluzzi tells E! News in a statement, "We are so grateful that Daniel has been granted the opportunity of probation in this case and has been spared a state prison sentence. He continues to be remorseful and grief stricken by Corey's loss. As we have said from the beginning, our hearts are with Corey's family. While we are pleased with the Court's sentence, this is no time to celebrate. A bright light has been lost in Corey, and Daniel will always strive to live up to his dear friend's memory."