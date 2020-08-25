Daniel Silva Sentenced to One Year in Jail in Death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Daniel Silva's fate behind bars has been decided.
E! News confirms the Ink Master star, who was accused of causing the May 2020 car crash that killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie, has been sentenced to 364 days in county jail. A judge credited Silva 216 days for time already served.
Additionally, the former tattoo artist was ordered to complete five years of probation and 250 hours of community service. Silva was also given a four-year suspended prison term, a sentence that a convicted individual is not required to serve on the condition that their probationary period is completed without issue.
Attorney Mike Cavalluzzi tells E! News in a statement, "We are so grateful that Daniel has been granted the opportunity of probation in this case and has been spared a state prison sentence. He continues to be remorseful and grief stricken by Corey's loss. As we have said from the beginning, our hearts are with Corey's family. While we are pleased with the Court's sentence, this is no time to celebrate. A bright light has been lost in Corey, and Daniel will always strive to live up to his dear friend's memory."
In July, Silva struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded no contest to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter after allegedly crashing the vehicle that killed La Barrie on his 25th birthday.
According to authorities, Silva was behind the wheel of a McLaren on the evening of Sunday, May 10 when he lost control and crashed into a tree and stop sign in the Los Angeles, Calif. neighborhood of Valley Village. La Barrie, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Silva was arrested and charged with murder at the time.
As news of his Silva's sentencing broke, La Barrie's close friend and fellow YouTube star J. David Alvarez tweeted, "i don't really know how i feel right now but i do know i miss you more than ever Corey."
TMZ was first to report the news.