Aquis Hair Turbans Are a Curly Girl Must-Have

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As owners of curly hair, we're always looking for ways to protect and define our curls. Satin pillowcases? We have six. Invisibobbles? More than we can count. Special hair products? Yup. But the real game changer came along when we invested in a few Aquis Hair Turbans.
Cruelty-free with a 90-day guarantee, Aquis turbans (and some towels) are made with a proprietary material called Aquitex, which is designed to wick away moisture faster than cotton towels... yet somehow, it doesn't take the moisture out of your hair. The result is less time spent under a hair dryer, which ultimately turns into healthier hair. But even if you air-dry, the Aquitex fabric keeps the integrity of the hair strand intact to minimize frizz, breakage and split ends.
We added three towels to our arsenal: one for when we let our hair go wild and curly, one for when we style it straight, and one for when we're on the run. We loved how easy it was to plop our wet tresses and wrap them up in the turban, hooking the little elastic loop around the button in the back and letting it soak up all the water while we did our skincare routine. When it came time to take the towel off, we were shocked at how defined our curls were, even without putting in any product.
And the blown dry (or rather, diffused) version was even better. There was a definite reduction in frizz, which made our curls look thick and luscious, and they held their shape better. We were able to make our blow-out last almost an entire week, much to our surprise. And the result was the same when we did our straight-hair routine. Our blow-out was sleeker and smoother, it lasted longer, and our hair felt all-around healthier. Sometimes, we use a towel for the days when we deep condition, helping the treatment soak into our mane.
For a minimal investment, we loved how Aquis Hair Turbans made a major impact on our hair. To experience it for yourself, shop a few of their must-haves below!
Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Turban
This is the brand's number one best-selling hair turban. The Lisse features a flat, smooth-surface weave that's ideal for getting definition out of curls, or it works well for those who have delicate hair. Get yours in one of nine colors, including ivory, black or tangerine.
Aquis Rapid Dry Waffle Hair Turban
The waffle-fabric turbans are best for thick, porous hair, with a raised pattern that gives more surface area for water absorption and drying. It's made for short to medium lengths, and comes in three color options: Moody Grey, Dreamboat Blue and Blush.
Aquis Rapid Dry Waffle Hair Towel
But if you still prefer a towel to a turban, Aquis has a couple options for that. This one features their ultra-absorbent waffle weave, spread across more fabric so you get extra absorbency and versatility to hold all your hair. If you prefer the feel of the Lisse, you can get a towel version of that weave, too.
Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse D'Air Hair Turban
This version of the Lisse Hair Turban was designed to be an ultra lightweight version of the classic, woven to offer the greatest water wicking capabilities while ensuring it stays portable. The D'Air is actually 45% more compact and 22% lighter than the classic version, making it easy to toss in your bag and use it on the go as needed. And the color? Classic Blue, Pantone's Color of the Year for 2020, Classic Blue.
Aquis x Poosh Rapid Dry Double Layer Hair Turban
This limited-edition version of the Lisse features two layers of fabric: one of leopard-print charmeuse, and one of the brand's proprietary wicking fabric, Aquitex. It still gives you all the benefits of the other Aquis towels and turbans, just with a little extra fashionable flare. Plus, you can wear it inside out to protect your tresses from bed head.
