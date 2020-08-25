Tia Mowry Proudly Reveals 68-Pound Weight Loss With an Inspiring Message to New Moms

Slow and steady wins the race.

Two years after giving birth to daughter Cairo, Tia Mowry revealed she's lost an impressive 68 pounds. The secret to Tia's postpartum weight loss? Don't rush the process.

"I've lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter," the Sister, Sister star captioned an Instagram selfie on Tuesday, Aug. 24. "I'm very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn't feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree."

And for those new moms struggling with the number on the scale, Tia has some sage advice.

"To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else's," she wrote.

In the snapshot, the 42-year-old showed off her svelte physique in a turtleneck sweater and denim short-shorts.