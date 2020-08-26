Revisit Bring It On's 2000 Premiere Red Carpet or Perish, Sweater Monkeys

A 7th Heaven star, an R&B girl group and Sinbad walk onto a red carpet—tep, it must be an event from 2000!

Bring It On made its big screen debut on Aug. 25 at the Mann Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California, and almost all of the Rancho Carne Toros and the East Compton Clovers showing up to represent the teen cheerleading comedy that would go on to become the surprise hit of the summer.

While we've already dished out 20 behind-the-scenes secrets about the filming of the cult classic that starred Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union and Eliza Dushku, we're also going to take you on a trip down memory lane by revisiting Bring It On's big premiere.

Of course, the style is so early aughts, with lots of ruffles, low-rise jeans and questionable hairstyles. But dare we say that all the premiere attendees—including Ben Savage and Beverley Mitchell—totally brought it?