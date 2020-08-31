Rosalía's MAC Viva Glam Lipstick Will Make You Feel Like a "Milionària"

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Rosalía's latest gig has nothing to do with music, and everything to do with beauty. Known for her daring style and playful glam, it makes sense the "Milionària" singer would dive into the world of makeup.

As a matter of fact, the global superstar is MAC Cosmetics' newest Viva Glam ambassador. And in true Rosalía fashion, she's launching one bold lipstick: the VG26, a fiery red. Plus, all of the proceeds will be donated to the brand's Viva Glam Fund, which helps those in need and supports equal rights for everyone.

"It's an honor to be the face of Viva Glam 26 and to champion a cause that is inclusive, supports individuality and gives back 100%," Rosalía said in a statement shared with E! News.