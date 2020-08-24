We Have to Talk About The Flash's Season 7 Trailer

Season six of The Flash may have ended on a pretty upsetting cliffhanger, but it turns out we were so close to things getting even worse.
During DC FanDome on Saturday, Aug. 22, the stars of the CW drama unveiled a new trailer for season seven, which is pretty incredible given the fact that season seven isn't in production yet. The trailer is actually mostly footage that was already shot before production had to shut down in March, which will now become part of the season seven premiere, and it all makes for what showrunner Eric Wallace said is a pretty spoilery sneak peek.
"When we had the shutdown happen, as unfortunate as it was, we were on the last day of filming for what would have been the 20th episode of last season, which now will become partially the first episode of season seven," he said during the FanDome panel. "So we do have 85 percent of the footage that we're able to use. Plus, also, we knew where we were going already in season seven. So even though it's only footage really from one episode, pay attention to the way it's presented. It's actually huge spoilers all over the place."
Watch the trailer below!
It's clear that that next episode was going to be a very packed hour of TV and a serious showcase for Candice Patton, who does double duty as both Iris and Iris' evil mirror doppelgänger.
At the end of the season six finale, Iris had managed to adapt to the mirror universe she was trapped in and was able to read the computer screens, but then she suddenly vanished. She appears in the trailer quite a bit, but she's not well.
"This time, no one is coming to save you," her evil mirror self tells her. "Not your friends, not your husband. There's only two options in this place: survival, or madness."
The trailer shows Team Flash facing off against Eva (Efrat Dor), who can "move anywhere, through any mirror in the universe in the blink of an eye" while Barry (Grant Gustin) fights to get his full speed back and Iris tries to stay sane.
"Keep watching. Keep trying to break me, because I'm not afraid of the woman that I am today," Iris says. "And you are, Eva."
We're going to all have to wait until 2021 to see it all go down, but Patton did at least say during FanDome that Iris will be out of the mirror "soon." Not soon enough, TBH.
