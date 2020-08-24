Ciara Reveals Her Weight Loss Goal After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Ciara is on a mission!
Like many of us social distancing at home, the 34-year-old star has activated her fitness mode. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 24, Ciara told her 26 million followers her weight loss goal.
"48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow," she began her caption. "P.s. don't know how easy it's going be considering 3 baby's [sic] now! Going to work really hard at this! Let's go Mamma's."
In her post, the "Rooted" singer uploaded a makeup-free photo that showed off her glowing skin. Plus, she stunned in a white one-piece bathing suit that she paired with statement jewelry pieces.
While many would argue Ciara is already in shape, her weight loss journey comes exactly one month after she gave birth to a baby boy, Win. She and Russell Wilson welcomed their second child together in July and announced the special news in an Instagram post.
"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson," Ciara's message read. "7.23.2020. 8lbs 1 oz."
As fans of the couple know, they were already proud parents to their 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess. The singer also welcomed her first child Future Zahir, 6, with her ex, Future.
Back in January, Ciara and Russell shared the exciting news that they were expanding their family. "Number 3," she captioned her post at the time. By April, the two revealed they were having a boy.
Throughout her pregnancy, Ciara has stayed booked and busy. As a matter of fact, she shot her "Rooted" music video two days before giving birth.
"It's all #Rooted in me! 10 mos Preggo, In Studio, & Labor," she shared on Instagram. "From being in the 10th month of my pregnancy, in studio, & literally in labor working on this song, it was truly a memorable experience creating the Rooted song & video."
Aside from her impressive work ethic, Ciara's catchy tune was an anthem she made for the Black community. At the end of her music video, she left her fans with a powerful message.
"To all my young Rosa's and young Luther's, keep marching. Don't stop fighting for what you believe in," a statement read. "To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted."
Like her empowering track, Ciara has proved, once again, that she can do it all.