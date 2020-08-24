Why the Laci Peterson Murder Case Has Been Unable to Rest Despite Scott Peterson's Conviction

Scott Peterson's time on death row may be over.

Fifteen years after he was sentenced to die for the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, the California Supreme Court has overturned his death sentence, determining that his trial judge erred in dismissing prospective jurors who indicated that they opposed capital punishment but would be willing to impose it. Those dismissed should have been questioned further to get a fuller picture of whether they could've acted fairly or not, the court's decision stated.

The conviction, however, still stands, and prosecutors can either pursue another penalty trial to see if they can end up with the same result or agree to a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A spokesman for the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office told reporters afterward, "We are going to have to review the decision and get together with the victim's family before any decision is going to be made."

For Laci's family, justice was served when Scott was convicted of her murder—a brutal, chilling crime that has haunted everyone involved for the better part of two decades—and given the death penalty. Scott, meanwhile, has insisted that he's innocent and has argued that the media circus surrounding the case prevented him from getting a fair trial so close to home.

The high court pointed out in its ruling that the uproar was "intrinsic to the case, not the place," and that many a criminal defense has had to persevere in the midst of a publicity storm.