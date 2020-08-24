Kristen Bell and Vistaprint Launch "Masks By Me" Contest With Big Back to School Prizes!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Getting ready for the school season has a whole new dimension now that face masks are a necessity, but Kristen Bell is here to make it more fun. How? By judging Vistaprint's "Masks by Me" contest!
"Going ‘Back to School' is going to look a little different this year," Bell says. "For parents everywhere, this is a new challenge. Vistaprint's 'Masks By Me' contest is a way to encourage everyone to wear their mask and get creative in the process." She even shared her excitement about judging the contest on her Instagram, where she wore one of Vistaprint's flowered masks.
With the goal of helping kids and families feel more comfortable about heading back to school this year, Bell and Vistaprint are encouraging families to design masks that reflect their personality and creativity. All you have to do is download the mask template, design your mask, share it on Instagram (with special captions and hashtags you can read about here), and tag Vistaprint.
Six grand prize winners from three age groups will win $500 for back to school supplies, 30 of their winning masks for their friends and family, and 500 masks for their school. Additionally, Vistaprint is donating 25,000 masks to the Kids In Need Foundation, whose mission is to partner with teachers and students in under-resourced schools to provide the support needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn. And Bell herself will be donating $100,000 to Core Response, an organization offering free COVID-19 testing sites throughout the U.S.!
The contest is open to kids aged 5 to seventeen, and will accept entries until Tuesday, September 8th. Looking for some inspiration? Check out some of our favorite Vistaprint masks below!
Bouquet: Blue Vistaprint Mask
With a pretty blue background that accents light and dark pink flowers, this sweet mask comes in sizes for adults and kids. It offers advanced protection with layered filtration, and a replaceable filter system (with additional filters sold separately). It's also durable, breathable, stretchy, and easy to adjust for comfort. This is the mask Kristen Bell wore in her Instagram announcing the contest launch.
Jen Stark Cosmic Shapes Vistaprint Mask
"My mask designs are inspired by elements found in the natural world, such as plant growth, microorganisms, and sacred geometry," says Jen Stark, who contributed her work to Vistaprint's artist series. "I wanted the patterns to create a sense of movement and have an optical illusion type feel. 'Cosmic Shapes' is based on an abstract view of microscopic organisms, and geometric dust floating around in the universe." Stark is L.A.-based, and known for creating compelling patterns that are equal parts mesmerizing and mathematical.
Leopard Vistaprint Mask
We know that Tiger King was roughly an eon ago in 2020's timeline, but if you still want to be a cool cat or kitten, this leopard-print mask was made for you. It's lightweight and wicks away moisture, so you can lessen your chances of getting the dreaded maskne. Plus, it's machine washable, making it easy to care for and have at the ready.
Parra The Birds: Classic Vistaprint Mask
This pretty but boldly-striped mask featuring doves scattered among the stripes also comes in a black and white option, or a pride rainbow. It's also part of Vistaprint's limited edition artist series. The design comes from Parra, an Amsterdam-based artist known for creating striking silhouettes that live in surreal worlds with characters that are rhythmic and bold.
Dotted Vistaprint Mask
It's still the season of polka dots, so we recommend dotting it up in this subtle but still stand-out dotted design. While it offers layers of protection on its own, the optional filter sleeve is super easy to use, whether you spring for Vistaprint's 10-pack of filters, or you have some of your own that you like to use. Plus, it also has a nose wire that makes for a more tailored fit.
