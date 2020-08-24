Why Chrissy Teigen's Back-to-School Shopping Spree Deserves an A+

Related : Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Chrissy Teigen is helping teachers get ready for the new school year.

The 34-year-old cookbook author took to Twitter on Sunday, Aug. 23 and offered to purchase items for their classrooms. "If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your Amazon Wishlist here," she wrote. "I will do as many as I can!"

The Chrissy's Court star joked she wished there "was a button to add everything at once" to her shopping cart.

"It's gonna take me a long while so bear with me!" she added.

But by Monday morning, Teigen tweeted she had "cleared 50 entire lists" and that "countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through."

"Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs," she wrote. "Please keep posting this thread!"

She also engaged with a few teachers and parents on social media, including one that shared a copy of a school's schedule. "My god this seems SO early," Teigen wrote.