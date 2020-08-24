Sophie Turner Has a Game of Thrones Prop That Will Make You Bend the Knee

There's a new Game of Thrones accessory in House Turner and Jonas.

Sophie Turner took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 22 to give fans a close-up look at Sansa Stark's throne. But it wasn't sitting in Winterfell. Instead, the royal piece appeared to be placed in the 24-year-old actress' house.

"Welcome home," Turner captioned the image.

As fans will recall (warning: spoilers ahead), Game of Thrones ended with Turner's character becoming Queen of the North and declaring the region's independence. In one of the final scenes, fans saw Sansa sitting in her throne as she was being crowned.

Of course, a lot has changed since then. After the controversial eighth season of the HBO hit ended, Turner went on to appear in other projects, including X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Quibi's Survive. In addition to starting a new chapter in her professional life, Turner began a new one in her personal life: motherhood. The star recently welcomed her first child with Joe Jonas.