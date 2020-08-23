Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe Bryant on What Would've Been His 42nd Birthday

Kobe Bryant's legacy continues to live on.

The legendary athlete, who tragically died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and several others in January, would've turned 42 years old today, Sunday, Aug. 23.

Although private, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message in honor of her late husband and daughter.

"To my baby," Vanessa began her message on Instagram. "Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh."

"I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way," she continued.