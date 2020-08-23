Robert Pattinson Makes a Surprise Appearance Ahead of The Batman Trailer Debut

Edward Cullen who?
Robert Pattinson has most certainly kissed his ethereal and whimsical Twilight character goodbye. On Saturday, Aug. 22, the actor showed off his gritty and edgier side when The Batman trailer debuted during the virtual DC FanDome event.
But before the trailer made fans go wild, Robert made a surprise appearance at the beginning of the movie's panel.
"As many of you probably already know, we were in the beginning stages of production when COVID hit, so now I'm very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character. I've always been a massive fan," the 34-year-old star said, which was captured and shared on YouTube by fans.
"I'm not really allowed to share anything, so I'm going to hand it over to the great Matt Reeves who's... somewhere around here, and ummm, he can determine what can and can't be talked about," Robert went on. "But I do know that if you stick around to the end... there's a cool surprise."
Soon after, The Batman trailer dropped and revealed the new direction the film will take with the iconic superhero. Surprisingly, Matt admitted that about "25 percent" of the movie has been filmed.
In the short clip, Robert wasn't the only famous face on-screen. Zoë Kravitz was spotted in her Catwoman suit, while an unrecognizable Colin Farrell transformed into the Penguin.
At this time, it's unclear when the movie will hit theaters. The trailer alluded to a 2021 release, however, the studio cleverly used question marks in place of the number two.
Just last year, Robert couldn't believe he landed the role of the Caped Crusader.
"It's kind of insane," he told Esquire U.K. in October 2019. "I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all."
Fast forward to now, and it's easy to see why the actor was cast. Watch The Batman trailer above to see what's in store!