Indian Matchmaking Status Check: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking was a trip around the world, following a group of eligible singles embarking on a journey to the mandap (a traditional Indian wedding alter) with the help of top Indian Matchmaker Sima Taparia.

This compelling concept redefined the typical dating reality show by inadvertently shedding light on some of the realities and societal pressures that come with South Asian arranged marriages and traditional matchmaking in a modern world.

Though the series wrapped, Sima's work is never over. "Business is booming!" she told NBC Asian America. "With or without pandemic, people are still searching for life partners and I'm working hard for my clients. Weddings may be delayed, but matchmaking is as busy as ever."

So where did Ankita Bansal, the modern business woman, end up after having met not one, but two, matchmakers? Did Akshay Jakhete finally get married and, more importantly, how is his mother's blood pressure? How did Rashi Gupta take the news of Vyasar Ganesan's dark family secret?