Sofia Vergara Sets the Record Straight on Controversial Ellen DeGeneres Clips

Sofia Vergara is not offended by Ellen DeGeneres.

Earlier this week, a video clip featuring Sofia's many appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show went viral. In the clip, Ellen can be seen discussing the Modern Family's English skills during multiple show tapings.

While some viewers were quick to criticize the talk-show host, Sofia decided to speak out on Friday, Aug. 21.

"Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain," she shared on Twitter. "I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke."

The America's Got Talent judge also shared a 2015 clip from The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the pair reminisced about filming new CoverGirl commercials together. "They give her the hardest lines too because we have to describe what's in the CoverGirl makeup and she has such a hard time pronouncing any of the ingredients," Ellen joked.

Sofia replied while laughing, "I think because you are much more famous than me and older than me so they give you priority and you read the script first and then you're the one that makes me say those words because there's no way."