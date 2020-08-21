Elizabeth's Fam Calls Moldovan Food "Disgusting" in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Sneak Peek

Elizabeth's family is not making things easy on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
While they've all made the trip to Moldova to celebrate Elizabeth and Andrei's second wedding, they do not look to be in a celebratory mood. It's almost like they're determined to make the worst out of their trip, and are not interested in having a good time even for Elizabeth's sake.
In a new sneak peek exclusive to E! News, they make it known just how much Moldovan food is not for them.
"I haven't eaten in like a day and a half," Elizabeth's sister Jenn confesses to the camera. "The food so far is just not what I'm used to. Can a girl get some eggs and bacon around here, and not like, raw bacon?"
Cut to a scene where Jenn sits at a table full of grapes, bread and other assorted foods most people would be happy to eat.
"I feel like I'm gonna lose weight while I'm here, because this food? Like I can't eat any of it," she says, looking at the grapes.
Her dad, Chuck, agrees.
"You know, like, when you go to a dinner and you have to say, 'What's that? What's that? What's that? What's that?'" he says. "That's not good."
And how dare Andrei eat the food in his home country, Jenn and Elizabeth's brother Charlie wonders.
"Andrei was over here eating that bread with the pork fat on it like it was nothing," he said. "Disgusting, dude!"
Jenn then wonders if Moldovans eat pork fat because it's cheap and "it's almost like the scraps."
Charlie chimes in, "You're in a poor country, dude."
Chuck adds, "They're eating peasant food."
And Jenn is not into peasant food.
"I'm sorry, like I'm open to trying stuff, but not some s--t like that," she says.
This second wedding is going to go great!
Meanwhile, over on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, pregnant Ariela is absolutely devastated that her mom has to go back to the U.S., so her mom and her fiancé Biniyam have to do their best to keep her spirits up in another exclusive sneak peek.
"This is the worst day ever," Ariela says on the way to the airport, and her mom takes her role as "positive gangster" seriously.
"Think happy thoughts, positive," Mom says. "Don't make the baby sad."
The clip, which you can watch above, will probably make you want to hug your mom, or at least your dog.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m., and The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.