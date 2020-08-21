Elizabeth's Fam Calls Moldovan Food "Disgusting" in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Sneak Peek

Elizabeth's family is not making things easy on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

While they've all made the trip to Moldova to celebrate Elizabeth and Andrei's second wedding, they do not look to be in a celebratory mood. It's almost like they're determined to make the worst out of their trip, and are not interested in having a good time even for Elizabeth's sake.

In a new sneak peek exclusive to E! News, they make it known just how much Moldovan food is not for them.

"I haven't eaten in like a day and a half," Elizabeth's sister Jenn confesses to the camera. "The food so far is just not what I'm used to. Can a girl get some eggs and bacon around here, and not like, raw bacon?"

Cut to a scene where Jenn sits at a table full of grapes, bread and other assorted foods most people would be happy to eat.

"I feel like I'm gonna lose weight while I'm here, because this food? Like I can't eat any of it," she says, looking at the grapes.