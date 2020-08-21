Britney Spears Thanks Fans for Their Support Amid Ongoing Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears has a message for her fans.
A day after fans demonstrated their support for the pop icon at a #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles, the Grammy winner appeared in a video posted to her Instagram account sharing her favorite holiday, school subject, designer, restaurant and book.
"I'm here today to answer all your questions in the comments," Britney began the video while standing outside in front of a camera.
While commenters expressed confusion over the questions she was answering and instead pleaded to know if she is safe, the caption for the video featured a message of gratitude to her devoted fans.
"I feel like we will look back at this time in quarantine as a huge transitional stage in our lives ….. we don't know when things will go back to normal but we are staying positive and learning so much about ourselves !!!!" the caption read. "For me I want to thank all my dear ... sweet ... real fans for being so d--n wonderful !!! I can feel your hearts and I know you can feel mine ... thank you for your support."
The previous day, Aug. 19, fans, including Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander, had assembled outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, where inside, a hearing was scheduled to take place in the performer's ongoing conservatorship case.
While the hearing and transcripts from the hearing have been sealed, according to court documents obtained by E! News on Aug. 18, Spears' lawyer revealed that the star wants Jodi Montgomery, who is currently serving as the singer's contemporary conservator, to remain in that position and not her father, Jamie Spears.
"Britney is strongly opposed to having James return as conservator of her person," the documents state. "Rather, she strongly prefers to have Ms. Montgomery continue that role as has done for nearly a year. Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery's appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent."
Jodi's temporary appointment expires on Aug. 22, per the documents. In September 2019, Jamie asked a judge to temporarily relinquish his longtime powers of conservatorship over his daughter, citing "personal health reasons." He recently filed a petition requesting to appoint Andrew Wallet co-conservator of the estate, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Wallet previously served as co-conservator from 2009 until his voluntary resignation in March 2019.
Earlier this month, Jamie addressed the #FreeBritney movement. "All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," he told The Post. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."
"I love my daughter," Jamie said. "I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."
Meanwhile, Jason also shared rare comments about Britney and what she allegedly wants, telling Us Weekly, "I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn't want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it's affecting her life still to this day in a negative way. And it's time for it to be over."