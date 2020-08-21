Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Officially File For Divorce: Check In On More Bachelor Nation Couples

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone have decided to move forward with their divorce.

As fans may recall, the Bachelor in Paradise couple announced their breakup in Feb. 2020 after less than a year of marriage. "It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate," the stars said in a joint statement. "Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

While the duo appeared to leave the door open for a possible reunion, they've now decided to officially file for divorce. "The past 8 months have not been easy...I've been torn between mourning a life that could've been…and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve," Krystal wrote on her Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 20. "With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce."

Krystal, who met and fell in love with Chris on season five of the ABC dating series, said that they're "grateful for the events that brought us to find one another."