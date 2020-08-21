Taylor Swift's Surprise Cameo in Selena Gomez's Cooking Show Is the Sweetest Treat

What are friends for, if not to make surprise cameos in your new HBO Max series?

The one and only Taylor Swift pops in to see what's cooking with Selena Gomez on the latest episode of her at-home culinary show, Selena + Chef. The pop star turned aspiring cook is getting a lesson from acclaimed chef Roy Choi when she FaceTimes Taylor to show off the fruits of her labor.

"Dude, look," Selena tells Taylor, "I wanted to show you."

The folklore singer responds, "Oh my god, what is that?" as Roy explains they've whipped up a Korean barbecue Texas breakfast taco. "If you don't send me the recipe, we're going to have words," Taylor teases her longtime bestie. "I want to be served that."

Taylor adds, "I'm very jealous of your whole setup and the fact that you guys are cooking together is pretty great. I'm really envious." (Same, TBH.)