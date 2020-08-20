Why Tim McGraw Feels Like He's Been Married to Faith Hill for "82 Years"

Finally!

Tim McGraw has a lot to look forward to at the moment: the release of his first solo album in five years, a unique interactive livestream performance for his fans and his upcoming wedding anniversary to Faith Hill.

Country music's cutest couple will celebrate 24 years of marriage in October, "which we figure in our industry, it's like 82 years," Tim joked to E! host Erin Lim on Thursday, Aug. 20's Daily Pop. "It's kind of like dog years, you have to count each year as seven."

According to Tim, he and Faith—along with their three daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18—have spent much of the past few months at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, although as "homebodies," they don't mind that much.

"Our date nights have really been cool for the last four weeks...we've had my three daughters in," Tim explained. "Everyone was tested and cleared and we came up on the hill here at the house and we never left. We sat outside, we set up tables outside, we played games, we watched movies. And we had a great time just hanging out."