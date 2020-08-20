Taylor Swift Donates $30,000 to Make 18-Year-Old's College Dreams Come True

Taylor Swift is making one fan's wildest dreams come true.
Earlier this month, Vitoria Mario set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of receiving some money for tuition.
"I am a young Black 18 year old with a dream," she explained. "I have received a conditional offer to study Mathematics (MMath) at the prestigious University of Warwick…However, I am still in a position of uncertainty as I may not be able to attend university due to my circumstances."
Vitoria continued, "I have lived in the U.K. for 4 years now, after migrating from Portugal to live with family in Tottenham. The socio-economic barriers of not being eligible for maintenance loans/grants is due not only to not having ‘Home' status, but also because my family are low income, and unable to help me self-fund through university. Sadly, my father has passed away, and my mother remains in Portugal."
Ultimately, Taylor learned about Vitoria's story and was moved to donate £23,373 or more than $30,000 to her tuition fees.
"Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality," Taylor shared. "I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."
And just like that, Vitoria reached her goal with more Swifties still donating to the cause.
As for what the money could do, Vitoria explained how going to school could change her life and those around her.
"My dream of becoming a Mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I, but to inspire people who have been in similar positions to aspire to be the best version of themselves and strive for their dreams despite gender/racial inequality, immigration issues and financial barriers," she explained.
"I am grateful for any assistance with my journey and appreciate the time taken to engage with my story," Vitoria added.
Taylor's generosity comes as the Grammy winner continues to celebrate the success of her latest album folklore.
She also has been speaking out on Twitter about social issues including the Black Lives Matter movement and the importance of voting.