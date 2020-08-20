Why Jay Manuel Will "Always Speak Positively" About Tyra Banks Despite Falling Out

Despite their history, Jay Manuel will always show Tyra Banks the respect she deserves.

In recent months, the former America's Next Top Model reality star made headlines when he pulled back the curtain on his falling out with host Banks, as well as his issues with the show behind the scenes and why he ultimately wanted to exit.

But, despite their differences, Manuel made one thing clear about what he thinks about the boundary-breaking supermodel during a new interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

"In terms of my feelings for Tyra, our relationship isn't what it was. However, I still will always speak positively about her," he said. "I respect everything that she represents, every door she's kicked down—as a woman, as a Black woman; what she represents to so many young Brown and Black girls and boys in the industry, so I will never, ever speak negatively against that."