Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Shared a Small Glimpse Inside Their New Home

It may not be a house tour, but this is certainly a royal start.
Ever since news broke in July that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into a new home in the Santa Barbara area, royal watchers have been hoping to see a glimpse inside the private property.
Luckily, they may have gotten their wish when the couple participated in a virtual chat on Aug. 17.
In a new video, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust joined The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as a group of young leaders to discuss social media and the role of the online world as a force for good.
But when Prince Harry and Meghan were chatting, some eyes went straight to the home décor which included a fireplace, indoor plant and statue of a cross.
While it may not be much, it's certainly a rare glimpse into a couple that continues to raise their toddler Archie Harrison away from the public eye.
During the virtual chat, Meghan commented on how important positive online experiences are, especially in the current climate.
"Everyone's mental and emotional wellbeing are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with COVID and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction," she explained. "People are going online more than ever before to feel community."
Another talking point brought up during the candid conversation was toxic masculinity and how it's more than okay for men to get emotional.
"If we are all able to show our vulnerability that doesn't mean that you're weak," Prince Harry explained. "If anything, I believe, that's probably showing most of your strength."
As the couple continues to get used to life in California, all signs point to a pair wanting to use their voice for good. In fact, Meghan recently expressed her goals to participate in ongoing social and political movements.
"It's something I look forward to being a part of," Meghan said of the current political climate and the Black Lives Matter movement. "And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven't been able to of late. So, yeah, it's good to be home."