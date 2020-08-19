Victor Cruz Opens Up on Girlfriend Karrueche Tran, Co-Parenting With His Ex & More

From one E! personality to another.

It's been nearly three years since Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran were first romantically linked, but to this day, the former NFL wide receiver still finds himself gushing over her.

Victor opened up about the Claws actress to his fellow E! personality Justin Sylvester on the latest episode of Just the Sip, telling him, "It's about the ones you can bring home to momma. And Karrueche...I can bring her home to momma."

He continued, "She's nice. She knows how to cook. She's humble. She's family-oriented. She understands me. She's funny."

"Just all of the above, man," Victor added on the podcast, where he also talked about another important lady in his life: Kennedy, his 8-year-old daughter.

The New Jersey native recalled the day she was born—"right smack dab in the middle" of playoffs for the 2011 NFL season—and how his priorities quickly changed, as well as his motivation as a football player.