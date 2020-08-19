Watching Kaia Gerber Dye Her Hair Pink At Home Is a Must-See "Adventure"

This summer, Kaia Gerber is saying hello to a brand-new hairstyle.

With many salons closed in California because of the Coronavirus, one local supermodel decided to explore the world of hair color at home. Lucky for pop culture fans, they can watch it all unfold thanks to Instagram TV.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Kaia shared highlights from her at-home hair transformation that would not have been possible without the virtual guidance from celebrity hairstylist Guido Palau.

"I went pink!" Kaia proclaimed on social media. "Thank you @guidopalau for entertaining my hair adventures in quarantine, I have a new appreciation for your craft. Sparing you guys the full hour it took to get to this color, but here's a clip of my attempt!"

The seven-minute clip features Kaia getting her hands dirty while enjoying a casual chat with Guido about everything from books to hair.

"I've never dyed my hair. I've always wanted to have pink hair but because it was brown and I never bleached it, I didn't want to bleach it just to go pink," Kaia shared in the video. "I might as well try it now."