Here's Why Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Are Sparking Engagement Rumors

Pop culture fans speculated that Ashley Benson and G-Eazy could be engaged after the actress was spotted wearing a ring in Los Angeles.

Well that's a pretty little ring! 

Close to three months after Ashley Benson and G-Eazy sparked romance rumors with a public kiss, the Hollywood couple has pop culture fans talking once again for a different reason.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Ashley was photographed grabbing a juice and food at Kreation in Los Angeles.

While the eye may go straight to her black jeans, Converse sneakers and Rolling Stones T-shirt, it's the accessories that are raising some eyebrows. The Pretty Little Liars star was spotted wearing a ring with a large diamond.

She was later seen with the bling at a Ralph's grocery store alongside G-Eazy.

Perhaps it's just an innocent piece of jewelry. Or maybe it's just more proof that this relationship keeps getting stronger during quarantine. Whether watching Los Angeles Lakers basketball games at home or running errands together, the pair continues to enjoy the summer together.

"They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for awhile now and also have a few mutual friends," a source previously shared with E! News. "They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours."

Since romance rumors sparked between the pair in May, Ashley attended the wedding of G-Eazy's sister

When G-Eazy released his new music project on June 26, Ashley was featured on the track "All the Things You're Searching For" with Kossisko

And while Ashley and G-Eazy continue to keep fans guessing as to where they officially stand, some fans won't forget the actress' recent behavior on social media.

Back in May, a fan account shared an article about the romance rumors. "You can't say they are dating just because of a like and some comments," the account, @iloveabcd20, captioned the image. "Can't Ashley have friends now?"

The post ultimately earned a like from the Pretty Little Liars celeb.

