31 Shocking Saved By the Bell Secrets Revealed: So Many Hookups, Endless Bleach Jobs and More

We're so excited, we're so excited—and only a little scared to be spilling all of this tea.

It's been 31 years since we officially met the Bayside High crew on August 20, 1989. And, sure, the fashion trends may be outdated and the technology has significantly advanced since Zack answered his brick of a phone, but our love for the iconic teen show lives on. (And it's only going to deepen further, thanks to Peacock's upcoming "reimagining" of Saved By the Bell, which will feature many of the OG stars reprising their roles and introduce a whole new student body.)

But it seems the behind-the-scenes antics of the original series' young cast—Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies and Dustin Diamond—were often far juicer than the somewhat tame storylines the series could get away with as a Saturday morning show. We're talking hookups, breakups, and fights that would've made the Beverly Hills, 90210 kids' jaws drop.

For example, did you know one of the male leads actually dated all three of the main female stars? And that the other male lead cheated on Thiessen? (Justice for Kelly Kapowski!)