Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest Will Return to American Idol

Dim the lights, here we go!
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are set to return for American Idol's upcoming fourth season, ABC confirmed on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Ryan Seacrest will also return as host of the singing competition series.
"American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire – and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people's homes during a time when we needed it the most," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said on Wednesday. "There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest."
As fans may recall, the show went virtual last season amid coronavirus concerns. For this new season, the show is holding remote auditions in all 50 states as the pandemic continues.
"We are so grateful to the fans for sticking with us–and pushing us to No. 1–during this most challenging of times. And we are thrilled to be able to welcome Ryan, Katy, Lionel and Luke back to help us discover our next American Idol," said executive producer Eli Holzman, CEO of 19 Entertainment's parent company Industrial Media. "At times like these, it is more important than ever to give families wholesome entertainment, packed full of hope, talent and inspiration–where dreams come true. And that is what American Idol is all about."
The remote auditions—dubbed "Idol Across America"—are currently underway, giving hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, face-to-face with an American Idol producer. During the auditions, AI hopefuls will receive real-time feedback as they set out to become the next winner.
More information on the virtual audition process can be found on the American Idol website.