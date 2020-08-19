Chrissy Teigen's Thoughts on Selling Sunset Have Us Doubting a Major Plot Point

Chrissy Teigen is cashing in on the Selling Sunset craze, but she's not ready to close the deal.
As per usual, the self-described reality TV junkie took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the breakout Netflix series, which pulls back the curtain on the good, bad and ugly sides of L.A.'s luxury real estate scene. Chrissy's one caveat with Selling Sunset, though?
She's not entirely confident the women working for The Oppenheim Group in West Hollywood are actually real estate agents.
"I will say," the mom-to-be tweeted on Tuesday, Aug. 18, "I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol [neither] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked."
When a fan asked if the experts featured on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing are the real deal, Chrissy replied, "I see them all the time in LA! And bought from John [Gomes] and Frederick [Eklund] in New York."
It's a question plenty of us have asked since bingeing season three of Selling Sunset, however there's no real indication its stars are faking their careers for the camera. (By the way, we'd love to know if Davina ever sold her $75 million listing.)
Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz are all featured on The Oppenheim Group's website and described as realtor associates.
Jason Oppenheim is the team's broker, however his twin brother and Selling Sunset co-star, Brett Oppenheim, has been scrubbed from the site all together. In a recent interview with Glamour UK, Christine revealed that Brett actually broke off from the family business to start his own brokerage.
Despite Chrissy's doubts, she wasn't nearly as shocked by the infighting between the women working at The Oppenheim Group as some viewers were.
"I don't even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I'm just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice," she wrote, adding, "Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They're all doing that. You guys are... super mad at people who are in on the joke."
Curious whether or not Netflix picked up Selling Sunset for a fourth season? Check out a major hint about the show's future here.