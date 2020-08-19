Rascal Flatts Member Jay DeMarcus and His Family Are About to Be Reality TV's Next Obsession

Life is a highway and the next stop just so happens to be reality TV.

While many fans may know Jay DeMarcus as a member of the country music group Rascal Flatts, they may not be familiar with his family—until now!

In a new series for Netflix titled DeMarcus Family Rules, Jay and his wife Allison DeMarcus are opening their home up for camera crews. What comes next is a show built on family and love.

"It was important for us to really have a whole lot of heart in our show. Let it be a show that the whole family can watch together," Jay shared with E! News exclusively. "We live in a world right now that is so troubled and a lot of people are hurting and there's bad news on the television everyday it seems to be so we wanted to do something that was wholesome, that was unabashedly about the love we have for each other and the love people have for their own family and try to put a little good back into the universe. That's what was important to us."

That's not to say everything is peaches and cream. With two kids running around the house, life gets real busy really quickly.