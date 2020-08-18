Go for the Gold in Allyson Felix's New Collab With Athleta

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Olympic gold medalist runner Allyson Felix knows a thing or two about what clothes are comfortable and practical to work out in. So she's teamed up with Athleta's lead female designers to create an athletic-wear collection by women, for women and girls.

"I am just excited that I've brought a lot of my experience and expertise from actually training to it, and really wanted it to be highly functional and stylish with no distractions," she exclusively told E!.

Felix's line includes pieces for both women and girls, as she has a daughter herself, and they have special notes written inside. "Just little things that could be motivational and inspirational," she explains.

Below, shop the Allyson Felix + Athleta women's line and hear about some of Felix's favorite pieces.