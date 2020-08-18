Peter Weber Reveals Never-Before-Seen Video From the Night He Met Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber is taking a walk down memory lane.
The Bachelor alum just proved that sparks have been flying between him and Kelley Flanagan since the very beginning. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the 29-year-old pilot shared a never-before-seen video from the night he met the Chicago-based lawyer.
"A year ago today I met this one in a hotel lobby. We danced the night away and then went our separate ways," Peter captioned his post. "I truly didn't know if I'd see her again. This life is beautiful, beautiful. Let's see what's next."
In his upload, Peter also shared a screenshot of a message that Kelley sent to her friend that night. "Jackie. I can't believe this. I don't know what god is trying to say here. I have so much to tell you but you cannot say a word to anyone," she wrote.
At first, Bachelor In Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti replied in the comments and asked if "Jackie" was a "code name" used between Peter and Kelley. However, the lawyer clarified, "Jackie is my best friend! That text message was me texting her about Peter after I met him!"
Others shared their amazement of the pair's encounter in the comments. "That's honestly wild," Jason Tartick responded. Even Peter's mother, Barbara Weber, chimed in. "I've said this before and I will say it again... SERENDIPITY," she expressed.
Kelley replied with several red heart emojis.
Peter also shared a few clips of himself with Kelley during his season of The Bachelor.
As Bachelor Nation fans will recall, the two had off-the-charts chemistry while filming the ABC dating completion series. However, Kelley's time was cut short and she left before the hometown dates.
Peter and Kelley wouldn't reconnect until after the star's public breakups with Hannah Ann Sluss (whom he proposed to but called things off shortly after) and Madison Prewett (whom he dated briefly following The Bachelor finale).
In May, after much fan speculation, Peter and Kelley confirmed they were officially dating. "You caught me. Let the adventure begin," the pilot shared on Instagram at the time.
Prior to his post, a source told E! News they wanted to be more than just friends.
"They have been pretty inseparable this last month and Peter is still quarantining with Kelley in Chicago," the source explained in late April. "Peter had an idea that things would play out like this. He knew what he was doing when he first flew to Chicago. He was very interested in Kelley from the start, and after spending a lot of time with her, he decided he wanted to be exclusive."
"They had a long talk about their relationship status, and Kelley wanted to be reassured Peter could be trusted," the source added. "She was a bit hesitant at first. Peter knows Kelley is out of his league."
Fast forward to August, and the couple's connection is stronger than ever.
"Happy early birthday to the kindest soul on this planet! Love you," Kelley wrote on Instagram on Aug. 3. "Love you Kell Bell," Peter responded.