Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reveals What's in Her Bag

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you ever wondered what's in your favorite actress' bag? You are not alone!
Ever since appearing on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has developed a large, loyal fan base for her acting skills and relatability.
In fact, pop culture admirers will love her even more once you realize what's inside her bag. For starters, the 18-year-old actress loves to enjoy the unique blends of TAZO tea.
"It's a brand that is really bold and confident and I like to think that really resonates with myself and my attitude and personality," she told E! News exclusively when partnering with the brand. "With TAZO's Routine Reboot, it's all about figuring out what works for you, rather than just fitting the mold of something everyone should do—and it's awesome to feel encouraged to better ourselves in a way that works for us as individuals."
So who wants to take a peek inside Maitreyi's bag? Keep scrolling to see more!
Fjallraven, Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday
Whether you are heading back to school or always on the go, this backpack for everyday use is spacious, iconic and fashionable.
Tazo, Energize, Green Tea Bags
"I love TAZO's new Energize blend. It has chipotle chili powder which is really cool," Maitreyi shared with E! News. "I also love their classic Earl Grey tea and Zen tea as well."
Ray-Ban Round Metal Eyeglasses
The Ray-Ban round metal eyeglasses are totally retro! This look has been worn by countless musicians and was originally inspired by the 1960s counter-culture.
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel
They may sell out fast, but Maitreyi loves to pick up hand sanitizer when she can to keep herself healthy. (Check out all of these hand santizers that smell good too!)
Maynards Fuzzy Peach
The fuzzy peach candy is made with real fruit juice and fat-free. Warning: Once you eat one, it will be hard not to finish the whole bag.
Peace Collective Home Is Canada Face Mask
This machine washable and reusable civilian face mask is made with multi-layered 100% cotton fabric and includes a filter sheet. And for every pack of masks purchased, the company will donate one to a frontline worker.
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
Whether rocking out to new music, reading a book or making a quick call, these Apple AirPods are a necessity for rich, high-quality sound.
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Perhaps we just discovered what Maitreyi likes to do in between shooting her Netflix series. This gaming system allows you to play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like.
Mario Badescu Lip Balm
This decadent lip balm nourishes dry lips and is a must for summer and beyond. Ingredients like cocoa butter helps moisturize while Vitamin E softens skin and provides antioxidant benefits.
Kate Spade Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet
This Kate Spade wallet is done in the brand's new saffiano leather. Its soft texture is nice to touch yet durable against drops and scratches.
See what Austin and Ally star Laura Marano keeps in her beauty bag. For even more shopping deals and celeb faves, sign up for our Shop With E! newsletter.