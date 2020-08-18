Chrissy TeigenKatherine & Chris' babyMorgan StewartRoyalsPhotosVideos

Hugh Jackman Hilariously Explains Why He's Been Checking In On Blake Lively

"I check on Blake [Lively] all the time," Hugh Jackman said on Good Morning America. "I just can't imagine what this whole isolation has been like."

By Elyse Dupre 18 Aug, 2020 4:41 PMTags
Blake LivelyHugh JackmanRyan ReynoldsCelebrities
Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, Ryan ReynoldsStephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Philly Fights Cancer, Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Netflix

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are at it again.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the 51-year-old X-Men star continued their long-lasting, friendly feud during his virtual appearance on Good Morning America

The rivalry came up during a discussion about Jackman's recent Emmy nomination for his role in Bad Education. As fans will recall, Reynolds congratulated Jackman on the nod in July. However, the 43-year-old Deadpool star couldn't resist poking a little fun at his celebrity pal and quipped Jackman didn't deserve it. Jackman then fired back with a joking jab of his own and suggested Reynolds was just jealous.

So when Michael Strahan asked if Jackman had since checked in on Reynolds, The Greatest Showman celeb kept up the teasing.

"I check on Blake all the time," he said, referencing Reynolds' wife Blake Lively. "I just can't imagine what this whole isolation has been like. I mean, really, that's months in the same house with Ryan. So, I check on her all the time. She really really appreciates that. I think it's been very difficult for her."

photos
Hugh Jackman: Movie Star!

He then joked he and Reynolds had a "big brother, little brother" relationship. "I just keep trying to take the high road all the time," Jackman continued. "It's very difficult. It's draining. I'm trying to teach him, but, you know, he won't listen."

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Sends Snarky E-mail After $600 Million Gin Deal

2

Inside Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Incredibly Sweet Love Story

3

Savannah Chrisley Is Undergoing Third Surgery for Endometriosis

Jackman also spoke about Reynolds' reaction to his Emmy nomination during a recent episode of Daily Pop, noting he got "lots of texts from everyone" but "noting from Ryan."

"But Blake … Hang on, I'm just reading it now," he teased while pretending to read a text from Lively. 'He's devastated. He says he's not getting out of bed for three days. This is the greatest gift you've ever given me.'"

Related: Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Pause Feud For a Great Cause

While the duo agreed to temporarily end their feud in April, it looks like this fictitious fight is far from over. 

Watch the video to see the interview.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Sends Snarky E-mail After $600 Million Gin Deal

2

Inside Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Incredibly Sweet Love Story

3

Savannah Chrisley Is Undergoing Third Surgery for Endometriosis

4
Exclusive

Hannah Ferrier Sounds Off on Her Below Deck Med Firing & More

5
Exclusive

How Ana de Armas Has Supported Ben Affleck's Sobriety in Their Romance