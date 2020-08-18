Hannah Ferrier Sounds Off on Her Below Deck Mediterranean Firing, Captain Sandy and Malia White

Hannah Ferrier has sailed away from Below Deck Mediterranean.

On Monday, Aug. 17's episode, Bravo viewers watched as Captain Sandy Yawn fired the longtime chief stewardess after undeclared Valium and a CBD pen were found among her belongings by co-star Malia White. For an exclusive chat with E! News, the now pregnant reality star sounded off on her firing, Captain Sandy and more.

While Hannah has defended on Twitter that the Valium discovered was "prescribed" and the CBD product is "legal in Spain," she told us that she "of course" regrets not disclosing the drugs.

"If I could do it all over again, I would've just declared them as soon as I came on board," the Below Deck Med OG stated. "It was definitely not something that was intentional. I wasn't trying to hide anything."

As she continued, Hannah said she's "always had my anti-anxiety medication on board."

In regard to how the drama has been portrayed on the show, Hannah revealed she's become "a little frustrated with the narrative." Namely, Hannah isn't happy that Captain Sandy implied that she wasn't safe to go to sea.