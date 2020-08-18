Even Nominees Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon Are Confused About the 2020 Emmys

These are unprecedented times in Hollywood—and even Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington want some answers.

As the 2020 Emmy Awards approach, they will mark one of the first award shows to take place amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, there are many questions hanging in the air about how the show, as they say in Tinseltown, will go on in these socially distant times.

While we do know Jimmy Kimmel will return as host and the now-virtual show will once again air on ABC, that's as far as the confirmed details go at this point, leaving nominees like Witherspoon and Washington wondering what they'll be doing on their end. While Witherspoon is nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, Washington is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

While both stars have a chance of accepting an Emmy Award come next month, how they would is a different question.