Michelle Obama Calls for Empathy in Powerful Democratic National Convention Speech

Michelle Obama is standing by what she said during the 2016 presidential election: "When they go low, we go high."

In her speech for the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, the former First Lady implored the American people to practice "empathy" in their day-to-day lives, especially as the coronavirus pandemic wages on. She explained that in recent weeks, she's been thinking a lot about the term and the importance of recognizing "that someone else's experience has value, too."

"Most of us practice this without a second thought. If we see someone suffering or struggling, we don't stand in judgment. We reach out because, 'There, but for the grace of God, go I.' It is not a hard concept to grasp. It's what we teach our children," she said, adding that she and former President Barack Obama sought to teach their daughters this same lesson.

However, Michelle said that she feels like the United States has become an example of what happens when "we stop requiring empathy of one another."